Report: NC State QB Devin Leary transferring to Kentucky

Highly-touted NC State quarterback Devin Leary is transferring to Kentucky for his one remaining year of NCAA eligibility, according to multiple media reports. Will Levis, Kentucky’s quarterback for the 2022 season, is headed to the NFL.

Leary was the shining star of an NC State squad that entered the year with high expectations. He suffered an injury to his right pectoral muscle that required surgery in October after playing just six games in the 2022 season.

In those six games, Leary passed for 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, and rushed for another three touchdowns, going 5-1 as a starter this season. His 2020 season was cut short by a broken leg, but in 2021, Leary’s TD-to-INT ratio was 35-to-5 over a full slate of 12 games.

He was widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal this season, and will join a Kentucky Wildcats program that is on the rise despite struggling in the second half of the 2022 season.