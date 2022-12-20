Ravens claim Sammy Watkins off waivers

The Baltimore Ravens have claimed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins off the waiver wire. The Packers waived Watkins before their Week 15 matchup on Monday Night Football vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Watkins spent 2021 with the Ravens, appearing in 13 games throughout the season.

The Ravens announced WR Devin Duvernay left practice early due to a foot injury and there’s concern about his status for Week 16 vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Watkins could see playing time right away if Duvernay’s injury is serious. With Rashod Bateman missing most of the season, the Ravens have been thin at wideout for much of 2022. Demarcus Robinson and DeSean Jackson are the other two WRs for the Ravens.

Watkins played in nine games for the Packers this season, catching 13 passes for 206 yards. Watkins may have immediate value with Baltimore, though it isn’t like his ceiling is very high. In PPR leagues, Watkins makes more sense but if you’re in the playoffs, are you really rolling out Watkins? Probably not.