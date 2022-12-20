Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton takes fry bath following Potato Bowl victory

Eastern Michigan laid the lumber in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday, taking down San Jose State for a 41-27 victory in Boise, ID.

As is customary tradition of this bowl extravaganza, the winning head coach was doused with french fries in the ceremonial “Fry Bath”. Chris Creighton, you’re up.

It took a few seconds for the fries to fully spill out the bucket, but with the help of EMU’s players, he got the full dousing. We’ve seen different bowl up the ante with different baths of their various products over the years, most notably last year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl when South Carolina’s Shane Beamer got a gallon on mayonnaise poured over his head. At least Creighton could immediately clean this mess up.

In all seriousness, Creighton has done yeoman’s work with the program as this marked their first bowl victory in program history. He has taken the Eagles to five bowl games in nine seasons, something that was unthinkable just a decade ago. Kudos to him.