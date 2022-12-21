Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama: How to watch, game time, live stream for New Orleans Bowl

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and South Alabama Jaguars meet up in the New Orleans Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Western Kentucky (8-5, 6-2 Conference USA) won three of its final four regular season games with the lone loss coming to the Auburn Tigers, but the Hilltoppers could be without their star quarterback Austin Reed, who hasn’t announced whether he will play or not. He transferred in from Division II school West Florida and is on the move again along with WKU reserve quarterback Darius Ocean.

South Alabama (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) closed out its regular season on a five-game winning streak but lost the tiebreaker, failing to reach the conference championship game. The Jaguars are having their best season since joining the FBS ranks 10 years ago in Year 2 of the Kane Wommack era.

South Alabama has never won a bowl game after two tries in program history, while Western Kentucky finished its postseason with a victory in two of its last three seasons.

2022 New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

Date: Wednesday, December 21

Start time: 9:00 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.