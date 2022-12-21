Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, December 21

We’ve got a loaded NBA slate Wednesday with 11 games on tap. With so many games to choose from, it might be hard to hone in on player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trae Young over 9.5 assists vs. Bulls (-120)

The Hawks get Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back set, which helps Young on this prop. He’s been dishing the rock well, going over this line in three of his last four and seven of his last 10. Back the Hawks point guard to keep finding his teammates in a favorable matchup against the Bulls Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid over 10.5 rebounds vs. Pistons (+115)

Embiid has been a force for the 76ers once again, carrying the team while some other stars were out. Now Philadelphia’s peripheral players are coming back and it has opened up more space for the big man. Embiid has gone over this line in five of his last seven games and gets a decent matchup against Detroit. At plus money, this is a great prop to back tonight.

Jayson Tatum over 28.5 points vs. Pacers (-125)

Tatum has actually been a bit quiet on the points front lately. He’s gone over this line in the last two games but went under in three straight prior to that. He returns to the floor after a personal absence Sunday, so he should be well rested and mentally ready to play. Back Tatum to have a nice showing against a surprisingly competitive Pacers squad.