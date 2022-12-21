NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, December 21

We have a robust 11-game NBA slate on Wednesday, Dec. 21. With that, we have plenty of NBA DFS value plays to sift through. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons, $4,700

Duren has been seeing around 28-30 minutes per game lately, and the results have followed. The rookie big man has taken a leap forward while averaging 35 fantasy points per game in his last four. He has an interesting matchup against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on tap for Wednesday, but Duren is in line for solid production as long as he continues to flirt with 30 minutes of playing time.

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons, $4,800

From one Pistons rookie to another, Ivey is starting to heat up as well. Let’s not forget that this lottery pick was a strong fantasy contributor earlier in the season. After all, he’s averaging 29 fantasy points per game this year. After a cold stretch over the past few weeks, Ivey’s DFS salary has plummeted. Now is the time to buy-low, as the former Purdue product turned in back-to-back quality showings with 28 and 43 fantasy points. Ivey is brimming with confidence and ready to get back to his productive ways.

Hunter is a solid mid-range filler to be used in your DFS lineups. He has strong upside as well, shown with a cool 38 fantasy points last Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. Hunter has produced 27+ fantasy points in two of his last three, and tonight’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls (rank 22nd in defensive efficiency) looks good.