Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

Two Central division rivals square off Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11) at Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland. These teams have played twice already this season, with the Bucks winning both matchups.

Khris Middleton is listed as doubtful for the Bucks with a knee injury that has been lingering over the last few days. The Cavaliers have a relatively clean injury report, with no major players listed on it.

The Cavaliers are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 217.5.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +2

Even with Middleton unlikely to play, Milwaukee has taken out Cleveland twice this season already. Both margins have been significant, with the Bucks winning by double digits each time without Middleton playing. The Cavaliers are on a four-game winning streak but Milwaukee usually comes through for these games. Take the road team to cover and potentially win outright in the third matchup between these two squads.

Over/Under: Over 217.5

The first meeting between these teams went under this line, while the second meeting barely went over. While both teams are excellent defensively, the Bucks have shown a bit more slippage over the last five games. Cleveland has gone over in three of its last five games but has a long string of unders prior to that. Milwaukee has gone over in three of the last four contests. This will be a close call given how good these teams are defensively but the over is the move Wednesday.