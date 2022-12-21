Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Nets on Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors (15-17) continue their road trip as they visit the Brooklyn Nets (19-12) Wednesday evening. The Warriors are trying to navigate life without Stephen Curry, while the Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA with six straight wins.

Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins are out for Golden State. Donte DiVincenzo might also be out with an illness. The Nets should get Patty Mills back in the rotation.

The Nets are 12.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 224.5.

Warriors vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -12.5

Even though this is a big number for a regular season game, it’s hard to pick against Brooklyn. The Nets are on fire right now, while the Warriors just got smoked by the Knicks Tuesday night. Golden State has no answer for Kevin Durant, and that alone should help the Nets cruise in this contest.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

The Nets have been the top scoring team in the league over the last five game. The big question is whether the Warriors can keep up. They are on the second night of a back-to-back and will be without Thompson and potentially DiVincenzo. Brooklyn should put up a big number but Golden State might not be able to match the Nets. Take the under in this one.