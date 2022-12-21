Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Knicks on Wednesday

The Toronto Raptors (13-18) will take on their Atlantic division rivals New York Knicks (18-13) Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Raptors are mired in a six-game losing streak, while the Knicks are the hottest team in the league with eight straight victories.

Gary Trent Jr. is listed as questionable for Toronto with a quad injury, which has cost him a few games. Quentin Grimes is doubtful to play after suffering an ankle injury Tuesday, although he did return to the contest.

The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 218.

Raptors vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -1.5

This is essentially a pick’em game, which is surprising given the form these teams are in. Even though New York is on a back-to-back set, the Knicks are the better team at the moment and are at home. Toronto’s defensive setup has not been good lately and the Raptors have dropped off tremendously on that end of the floor. Take the Knicks to win and cover to keep their current run intact.

Over/Under: Under 218

The Knicks are one of the best defensive teams in the league at the moment, allowing just 102.0 points per game over their last five contests. The Raptors rank 25th in scoring over this same span. This has the makings of low-scoring slugfest, which means the under is the play.