Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-15) will host the Dallas Mavericks (15-16) on Wednesday, December 21. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Karl-Anthony Towns is still out for the Timberwolves, while Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are listed as questionable. For the Mavericks, Dorian Finney-Smith is listed as doubtful while Dwight Powell is available.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mavericks are listed as 3.5-point road favorites with the total set at 230.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -3.5

The Timberwolves beat the Mavericks 116-106 in Minneapolis a few nights ago. Let’s take that with a grain of salt though, as superstar Luka Doncic was ejected in the third quarter of that game. The Mavericks should come out with motivation in Wednesday’s rematch, and that would translate to an important road victory. The Wolves have been playing solid basketball without Towns, but they are due for shooting regression.

Over/Under: Under 230

If Dallas wins this game, it will likely get it done by playing quality defense and slowing down the pace. The Mavericks play at one of the slowest tempos in the NBA while the Wolves are among the fastest. Doncic should be able to direct this game and control the pace by grinding out possessions in the half court. All of this ultimately points towards under 230 total points.