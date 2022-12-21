Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Kings on Wednesday

The Sacramento Kings (16-13) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (13-17) on Wednesday, December 21. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Anthony Davis is still out for the Lakers while Russell Westbrook is questionable for Wednesday’s contest. For the Kings, Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes are both listed as questionable. You can view the full NBA injury report here.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Kings are favored by 6.5 points with a total of 241.

Lakers vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -6.5

The absence of Davis is crushing for the Lakers. That was evident in a 130-104 defeat against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Believe it or not, but the Kings are 6-1 against the spread in divisional games. Expect Sacramento to feed off its home crowd to outlast a Lakers squad that’s missing its most important player.

Over/Under: Over 230

The Kings are going to put up a ton of points in this game. That has been the theme of recent Lakers’ games, even prior to Davis’s injury. In fact, the Lakers have gone over 230 total points in seven straight games. That will likely be eight in a row after Wednesday night, as the Kings know how to score in bunches.