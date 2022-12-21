Picks, predictions for TCU vs. Utah on Wednesday, December 21

The No. 20 TCU Horned Frogs take on the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TCU vs. Utah odds

Spread: Utah -1

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Utah -115, TCU -105

TCU comes in at 9-1 — a bizarre one-point loss to Northwestern State the only thing in their way of an undefeated season — and on quite the hot streak after shooting 48.4% from the field and 50% from the perimeter in their latest win. Their greatest strength is in their team’s depth and experience — they have 10 players averaging double digit minutes per game, none of whom are first-years, and six of whom are shooting 45% or better from the field.

A 9-3 Utah team will be looking to bounce back from a loss to rival BYU. Their best win was over No. 5 Arizona. They’re averaging 80 points when playing at home, led by center Branden Carlson and guard Gabe Madsen. They’ll put up a strong defensive performance against this TCU team.

The Pick: Utah +1

With the way Utah has been playing at home, along with their defense only allowing 60.9 points per game to opposing teams, the Utes should be able to hand TCU their second loss of the season. The key will be containing the Frogs’ Mike Miles, Jr. This should be a highly competitive, neck-and-neck race to the end, but I think the Utes can take this one.