Picks, predictions for Auburn vs. Washington on Wednesday, December 21

The No. 23 Auburn Tigers will face the Washington Huskies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 21 before men’s basketball conference play begins in earnest. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Auburn vs. Washington odds

Spread: Auburn -3

Over/Under: 139

Moneyline: Auburn -155, Washington +135

The Auburn Tigers come into this game at 9-2 after recent losses to Memphis and USC. Bruce Pearl’s squad has yet to beat or even face a currently-ranked opponent. The Tigers are led by Wendell Green, Jr. and Johni Broome.

The 9-3 Huskies are led by Keion Brooks, who is averaging 16.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. They’ve recently lost to Gonzaga and Oregon State, though they’re coming off a 90-55 beatdown of Idaho State in which they shot 54.8% from the field.

The Pick: Auburn -3

Washington hasn’t excelled yet this year, although they were able to crush Idaho State in their most recent game. But the Huskies won’t be able to hang with this Auburn team, even given the home advantage. Auburn’s defense has been their strong suit this season, and they should be able to shut down Washington and cover.