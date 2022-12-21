Picks, predictions for Arizona State vs. San Francisco on Wednesday, December 21

The No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils will take on the San Francisco Dons on Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona Sate vs. San Francisco odds

Spread: ASU -3

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: ASU -155, San Francisco +135

Arizona State is 11-1 after recent wins over Creighton and San Diego with a one-point loss in overtime to Texas Southern the only thing standing in their way of a perfect season. The Sun Devils are led by junior DJ Horne, averaging 12.6 points per game and Michigan transfer Frankie Collins, who is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 assists per game. They rank 6th in the NCAA in opponents’ scoring percentage, allowing just 35.1% from the field.

San Francisco is coming off the wrong end of a huge upset at home. At 9-4, they have wins over Fresno State and Wichita State alongside losses to UT Arlington and New Mexico on their resume. Led by Tyrell Roberts and Khalil Shabazz with over 14 points per game apiece, the Dons have struggled to get off the ground offensively this season.

The Pick: Arizona State -3

The Dons still seem to be figuring out their identity this season after a huge 2021-22, while ASU has been on a roll, winning each of their last nine games. With the combination of ASU’s scoring defense and SF’s poor shooting on offense, this cover should be a lock.