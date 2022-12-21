How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on December 21

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX.

This is third annual Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite as AEW comes live from the Lone Star State during Christmas week. We have plenty of stuff to dive into for this episode, so buckle in.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, December 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Match 5 of the seven-match series between AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle and the Elite will take place tonight and it will be no disqualification. Death Triangle won their encounter at the Winter is Coming special last week to take a 3-1 lead and put themselves just one victory short of clinching the series. We’ll see if the Elite can keep themselves alive and force a Match 6.

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter will put her belt on the line tonight when defending against Hikaru Shida. Shida earned this opportunity by winning a match on Rampage a few weeks ago. We’ll see who comes out of the holiday episode as the champ.

Also on the show, multi-promotion tag team champions FTR will finally answer the challenge from the Gunn Club and meet them in a tag team match. We’ll also get talking segments from Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson, and Powerhobbs Hobbs, along with a face-to-face segment featuring Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.