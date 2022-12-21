Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, December 21

We’ve got a massive slate in the NBA Wednesday with 11 games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the
NBA Injury Report: December 21
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Khris Middleton (knee) - doubtful
Middleton hasn’t been immediately ruled out but he’s unlikely to play. Grayson Allen and Jordan Nwora will be the filler options in DFS lineups, while Jrue Holiday gains some value as Milwaukee’s second scoring option.
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.
Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks
Clint Capela (calf) - OUT
With Capela out, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu are the primary big men for the Hawks.
Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum (personal) - available
Marcus Smart (illness) - questionable
Grant Williams (illness) - available
Tatum is back in. If Smart gets ruled out, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White gain value in fantasy/DFS formats. Payton Pritchard might also get some playing time.
Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets
Andrew Wiggins (groin) - doubtful
Klay Thompson (injury management) - OUT
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) - TBD
Thompson is out as he usually doesn’t play back-to-back games. Jordan Poole and Moses Moody are in line for big minutes, especially if DiVincenzo also sits.
Patty Mills (illness) - available
Mills missed a few games with an illness but should be back in the rotation for the Nets.
Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks
Gary Trent Jr. (quad) - questionable
Trent Jr. has missed a few games, so we’ll see if he can suit up. If not, that means more playing time for Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby in the backcourt.
Quentin Grimes (ankle) - doubtful
Grimes, who has been inserted into the starting lineup for New York, is unlikely to play the second night of a back-to-back with an ankle issue. Evan Fournier likely takes over the starting spot for tonight’s game.
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets
Franz Wagner (ankle) - questionable
If Wagner is out, Paolo Banchero will be the primary playmaker and offensive option for Orlando.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Rudy Gobert (ankle) - questionable
Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable
Naz Reid benefits the most if Gobert is ruled out again. Anderson not playing would open up more time for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - questionable
Damian Lillard (wrist) - probable
Jerami Grant (back) - probable
Josh Hart (ankle) - probable
If Nurkic sits, Grant will get a boost in fantasy value for this contest.
Josh Giddey (illness) - questionable
Update - Giddey has been upgraded to questionable and typically when this happens, the player is going to come back into the lineup. Giddey is a nice all-around play in DFS lineups as Oklahoma City’s second offensive option.
With Giddey out, Aaron Wiggins likely supports Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Thunder backcourt.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings
LeBron James (ankle) - probable
Russell Westbrook (foot) - questionable
Austin Reaves (ankle) - doubtful
Patrick Beverley should get big minutes if Westbrook is ruled out. Kendrick Nunn is also a value add. Lonnie Walker should see more shots with Reaves likely to sit this one out.
Domantas Sabonis (hand) - questionable
Harrison Barnes (quad) - questionable
If Sabonis sits, the Kings likely use Richaun Holmes as the primary center. Barnes sitting would mean more minutes for Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Terry Rozier (hip) - doubtful
With Rozier unlikely to play, Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely get the start.
Paul George (knee) - questionable
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) - questionable
Norman Powell (groin) - questionable
Powell could return from a long absence. He’d likely take some minutes away from Nicolas Batum. If George sits, Kawhi Leonard is the top option in this offense. If Jackson sits, John Wall and Luke Kennard will headline the backcourt for the Clippers.