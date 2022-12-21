Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, December 21

We’ve got a massive slate in the NBA Wednesday with 11 games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the

NBA Injury Report: December 21

Khris Middleton (knee) - doubtful

Middleton hasn’t been immediately ruled out but he’s unlikely to play. Grayson Allen and Jordan Nwora will be the filler options in DFS lineups, while Jrue Holiday gains some value as Milwaukee’s second scoring option.

No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.

Clint Capela (calf) - OUT

With Capela out, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu are the primary big men for the Hawks.

Jayson Tatum (personal) - available

Marcus Smart (illness) - questionable

Grant Williams (illness) - available

Tatum is back in. If Smart gets ruled out, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White gain value in fantasy/DFS formats. Payton Pritchard might also get some playing time.

Andrew Wiggins (groin) - doubtful

Klay Thompson (injury management) - OUT

Donte DiVincenzo (illness) - TBD

Thompson is out as he usually doesn’t play back-to-back games. Jordan Poole and Moses Moody are in line for big minutes, especially if DiVincenzo also sits.

Patty Mills (illness) - available

Mills missed a few games with an illness but should be back in the rotation for the Nets.

Gary Trent Jr. (quad) - questionable

Trent Jr. has missed a few games, so we’ll see if he can suit up. If not, that means more playing time for Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby in the backcourt.

Quentin Grimes (ankle) - doubtful

Grimes, who has been inserted into the starting lineup for New York, is unlikely to play the second night of a back-to-back with an ankle issue. Evan Fournier likely takes over the starting spot for tonight’s game.

Franz Wagner (ankle) - questionable

If Wagner is out, Paolo Banchero will be the primary playmaker and offensive option for Orlando.

Rudy Gobert (ankle) - questionable

Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

Naz Reid benefits the most if Gobert is ruled out again. Anderson not playing would open up more time for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels.

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - questionable

Damian Lillard (wrist) - probable

Jerami Grant (back) - probable

Josh Hart (ankle) - probable

If Nurkic sits, Grant will get a boost in fantasy value for this contest.

Josh Giddey (illness) - questionable

Update - Giddey has been upgraded to questionable and typically when this happens, the player is going to come back into the lineup. Giddey is a nice all-around play in DFS lineups as Oklahoma City’s second offensive option.

With Giddey out, Aaron Wiggins likely supports Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Thunder backcourt.

LeBron James (ankle) - probable

Russell Westbrook (foot) - questionable

Austin Reaves (ankle) - doubtful

Patrick Beverley should get big minutes if Westbrook is ruled out. Kendrick Nunn is also a value add. Lonnie Walker should see more shots with Reaves likely to sit this one out.

Domantas Sabonis (hand) - questionable

Harrison Barnes (quad) - questionable

If Sabonis sits, the Kings likely use Richaun Holmes as the primary center. Barnes sitting would mean more minutes for Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk.

Terry Rozier (hip) - doubtful

With Rozier unlikely to play, Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely get the start.

Paul George (knee) - questionable

Reggie Jackson (Achilles) - questionable

Norman Powell (groin) - questionable

Powell could return from a long absence. He’d likely take some minutes away from Nicolas Batum. If George sits, Kawhi Leonard is the top option in this offense. If Jackson sits, John Wall and Luke Kennard will headline the backcourt for the Clippers.