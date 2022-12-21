 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, December 21

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Wednesday, December 21 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball up the court during the game against the Boston Celtics on December 13, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got a massive slate in the NBA Wednesday with 11 games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the

NBA Injury Report: December 21

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Khris Middleton (knee) - doubtful

Middleton hasn’t been immediately ruled out but he’s unlikely to play. Grayson Allen and Jordan Nwora will be the filler options in DFS lineups, while Jrue Holiday gains some value as Milwaukee’s second scoring option.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks

Clint Capela (calf) - OUT

With Capela out, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu are the primary big men for the Hawks.

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum (personal) - available
Marcus Smart (illness) - questionable
Grant Williams (illness) - available

Tatum is back in. If Smart gets ruled out, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White gain value in fantasy/DFS formats. Payton Pritchard might also get some playing time.

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Andrew Wiggins (groin) - doubtful
Klay Thompson (injury management) - OUT
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) - TBD

Thompson is out as he usually doesn’t play back-to-back games. Jordan Poole and Moses Moody are in line for big minutes, especially if DiVincenzo also sits.

Patty Mills (illness) - available

Mills missed a few games with an illness but should be back in the rotation for the Nets.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Gary Trent Jr. (quad) - questionable

Trent Jr. has missed a few games, so we’ll see if he can suit up. If not, that means more playing time for Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby in the backcourt.

Quentin Grimes (ankle) - doubtful

Grimes, who has been inserted into the starting lineup for New York, is unlikely to play the second night of a back-to-back with an ankle issue. Evan Fournier likely takes over the starting spot for tonight’s game.

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner (ankle) - questionable

If Wagner is out, Paolo Banchero will be the primary playmaker and offensive option for Orlando.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert (ankle) - questionable
Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

Naz Reid benefits the most if Gobert is ruled out again. Anderson not playing would open up more time for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - questionable
Damian Lillard (wrist) - probable
Jerami Grant (back) - probable
Josh Hart (ankle) - probable

If Nurkic sits, Grant will get a boost in fantasy value for this contest.

Josh Giddey (illness) - questionable

Update - Giddey has been upgraded to questionable and typically when this happens, the player is going to come back into the lineup. Giddey is a nice all-around play in DFS lineups as Oklahoma City’s second offensive option.

With Giddey out, Aaron Wiggins likely supports Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Thunder backcourt.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

LeBron James (ankle) - probable
Russell Westbrook (foot) - questionable
Austin Reaves (ankle) - doubtful

Patrick Beverley should get big minutes if Westbrook is ruled out. Kendrick Nunn is also a value add. Lonnie Walker should see more shots with Reaves likely to sit this one out.

Domantas Sabonis (hand) - questionable
Harrison Barnes (quad) - questionable

If Sabonis sits, the Kings likely use Richaun Holmes as the primary center. Barnes sitting would mean more minutes for Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Terry Rozier (hip) - doubtful

With Rozier unlikely to play, Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely get the start.

Paul George (knee) - questionable
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) - questionable
Norman Powell (groin) - questionable

Powell could return from a long absence. He’d likely take some minutes away from Nicolas Batum. If George sits, Kawhi Leonard is the top option in this offense. If Jackson sits, John Wall and Luke Kennard will headline the backcourt for the Clippers.

More From DraftKings Nation