Pick on the spread for St. John’s-Villanova on December 21

The Villanova Wildcats and St. John’s Red Storm tip off Big East Conference play on Wednesday in Philadelphia, with both teams looking to keep their respective winning streaks going.

St. John’s Red Storm vs. Villanova Wildcats (-4.5, 146)

Villanova enters having won four straight games after a 2-5 start to the season thanks to defensive improvements, allowing 66 points or fewer in all four games throughout this streak.

The Wildcats also got star freshman Cam Whitmore in the rotation after missing the first seven games of the season. Whitmore is averaging 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, along with a team-high 1.3 steal per game.

Whitmore’s addition helps a Villanova team that was lacking depth on the bench. He’s also helped a defense that is ranked 261st in the country in 3-point shooting percentage — in the last three games, Villanova has allowed opponents to make just 29.5% of their 3-point shots.

While St. John’s enters Wednesday with an 11-1 record, the Red Storm have defeated just two teams with a record above .500 and are shooting 31.3% from 3-point range, which ranks 276th in the country.

The Wildcats rank second in the country in both free-throw percentage and fewest turnovers per game. They will use their cunning play to win their Big East home opener on Wednesday.

The Play: Villanova -4.5

