YouTube close to deal for NFL Sunday Ticket as DirecTV replacement

It has been known for a while now that the NFL planned to move on from DircTV as the host of NFL Sunday Ticket, but most outlets believed Apple TV had the inside track. But now, it is being reported that YouTube (owned by Google) is closing on a deal that would cost them $2.5 billion per year for the package, per Pro Football Talk.

Unfortunately, no matter who has the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, consumers will pay a similar fee to what DirecTV charged. This reportedly was the sticking point with Apple TV, who wanted to charge less and likely give more individualized options, but the NFL wanted to keep the price the same due to their current TV deals.

The good news is that you won’t have to purchase DirecTV and have a satellite installed on your roof and all that comes with that. As long as you have good internet, you should be able to legally stream all the NFL games in 2023 and with good reception!