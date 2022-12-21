Nick Foles to start over Matt Ryan vs. Chargers in Week 16

Update: Head coach Jeff Saturday makes it official:

Jeff Saturday: “Obviously not the season he (Matt Ryan) expected nor the one the Colts did as a whole. I feel bad for Matt but, ultimately we’ll go to Nick for to give us the best chance to win and that's the direction we're headed.” — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) December 21, 2022

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has been benched for backup Nick Foles in Week 16, per Mike Chappell. This will be the second time Ryan was benched in 2022, the first time coming in Week 8 when Sam Ehlinger got the start against the Commanders.

Ryan was reinstated as the starter when Jeff Saturday inexplicably became interim head coach in Week 10, but he’s back down and Foles is up against the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

Ryan is done for the season, as Saturday told reporters that Foles would start the final three games. Ryan will end his first year with the Colts having completed 309 passes for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His yards per attempts were his lowest since 2010 and his QBR and passer rating were the lowest of his career. This is likely the final season for Ryan unless he wants to take on a backup job next season.