Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flips commitment to Oregon from Notre Dame

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen announced on Wednesday that he would be flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon. He initially committed to Notre Dame on January 1, 2022, but when the Early Signing Period began on December 21, Bowen was no longer on track to join the Fighting Irish.

BREAKING 5-star safety Peyton Bowen has flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon



Bowen, a Denton, Texas resident, is the No. 14 player in the 2023 signing class, as ranked by 247Sports. He was rumored to be in talks with Oklahoma, but will be heading out to the Pac-12 next season instead.

With this movement, Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class moves to No. 8 at 247Sports, and Oregon is at No. 12. He is Oregon’s second 5-star in the signing class, leaving Notre Dame with zero 5-stars. He was also offered by Alabama and Auburn, and played at the receiver and punt return positions at Guyer High School.

Updates to come.