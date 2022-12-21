Arch Manning officially signs with Texas

Arch Manning, nephew to Peyton and Eli and grandson to Archie, has officially signed with Texas to become a Longhorn in the 2023 signing class. The top quarterback in the 2023 class, Manning committed to Texas back in June, opting to head to Austin over offers from Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, and LSU.

December 21 marked the first day of the early signing period for college football, and Manning made good on his commitment.

Ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit of the 2023 class by ESPN, Manning will compete for the job against Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns’ current highly-touted quarterback. Ewers was also a No. 2 overall prospect in his class back in 2021, when he signed with Ohio State before transferring to Texas.

The Longhorns open against the Rice Owls this September before taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide. In his four years as a starter at Isidore Newman High School, Manning passed for 115 touchdowns and over 8,500 yards.