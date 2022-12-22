Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 16?

Week 16 of the NFL schedule kicks off Thursday night with a surprisingly intriguing game when it comes to the AFC playoff picture when the Jacksonville Jaguars head up north to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kickoff time is set for 8:15 p.m. EST and the game can be seen on Amazon Prime TV.

Shockingly, the Jags are only one game off the lead of the AFC South with a 6-8 record. Trevor Lawrence and company have won three of their last four games, including Sunday’s comeback overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys. The former Clemson Tiger has 11 touchdowns and just one interception in the last four weeks, so he’s figuring out the NFL quite well in his second season.

New York is also still in the playoff picture, but it’s slipping further and further away with two straight losses to the Bills and Lions. Quarterback Mike White was unable to play last week in the loss to Detroit and with the short turnaround, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to go on Thursday night. Still, the Jets boast a top-5 defense in the NFL, so even without their QB, they should have a chance against anybody.

The Jets are a one-point favorite as of Monday morning and can be bought at -115 on the moneyline. That makes Jacksonville a -105 moneyline underdog with the point total set at 39.5. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.