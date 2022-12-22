Best DFS lineup strategy for Jaguars-Jets on Thursday night

Week 16 will start on Thursday, December 22. The Jacksonville Jaguars will head north to face the New York Jets in an AFC matchup. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Amazon Prime Video.

Injuries

Jacksonville has ruled out OLB Travon Walker (ankle), OL Cam Robinson (knee) and DE Foley Fatukasi (ankle). Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), S Andrew Wingard (shoulder), LB Chad Muma (ankle), OL Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and OL Jaawan Taylor (hamstring) are all listed as questionable for the game.

The Jets will be without CB Brandin Echols (quad), WR Denzel Mims (concussion), WR Jeff Smith (knee) and QB Mike White (ribs), who have been ruled out already. Safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip), RB Zonovan Knight (ankle) and DT Quinnen Williams (calf) are all listed as questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets — $14,700

You may be surprised to see Wilson as a potential Captain’s Chair, but he has looked better since taking over for the injured Mike White. He finished 18 of 35 passing for 317 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The accuracy doesn’t look great, but Wilson still had a good game and now faces the Jaguars' defense (without Travon Walker) that is allowing the sixth-most DFS points per game.

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets — $13,500

Taking the other half of the Wilson duo could be another good option for the Captain’s Chair. He heads into this game with 67 receptions on 110 targets for 966 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson has been the top receiver for New York and should see another high target share on Thursday night. The Jaguars are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wideouts, but Wilson should still have a good game.

Value Plays

Riley Patterson, K, Jacksonville Jaguars — $4,000

It feels like these primetime games always have a kicker stepping up and having a serviceable performance. My vote for this game is Jags’ kicker Riley Patterson. Jacksonville has played two of its best football games in the past two weeks and is looking to ride that momentum in this game. While the offense has clicked recently, the running backs and wide receivers have tough matchups in this game, making me think Patterson will see more opportunities.

Tyler Conklin, TE, New York Jets — $3,200

Conklin has had a rollercoaster season with the Jets. He started the season red hot but has since cooled off. Conklin gets a little bit of a boost with Wilson back under center as he typically sees more targets from him. He has a favorable matchup against the Jags, who are giving up the eighth-most DFS points per game to opposing tight ends.