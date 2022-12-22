Breaking down NFL betting splits for Jaguars vs. Jets in Week 16 Thursday Night Football

Week 16’s edition of Thursday Night Football will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars facing off with the New York Jets. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on December 22, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Each of these teams remains in the hunt for the postseason and needs a win to jumpstart some momentum with only two weeks left after this.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Jets, Week 16 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Jets are 1.5-point favorites. 69% of the handle and 73% of bets are being placed on the Jaguars to cover.

Is the public right? I think the public is right. New York is at home, and the Jaguars will be without Travon Walker. Still, Jacksonville is coming off their two best games of the season with big wins over the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable, but expected to play, and I think he will stay hot and helps the team cover this narrow spread.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 36. 51% of the handle and 69% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? This is an interesting point total seeing as the Jaguars have scored at least 36 points just themselves in their last two games. New York’s offense has been stunted with the sidelining of Mike White, but they should still be able to hold their own enough to see the over hit. The weather could be a factor with some rain and wind, but I still think the public is right, and the over will hit.

Betting the moneyline: The Jets are home favorites with moneyline odds at -115. Moneyline odds for the Jaguars are at -105. 57% of the handle and 64% of bets are being placed on the Jaguars to win.

Is the public right? Yes, the public is right that the Jaguars should win this game. They have been playing better football than New York. The Jags come in winning three of their last four games, while the Jets have lost three straight. New York has the benefit of being at home, but barring a giant step back by Jacksonville, they should head home with a slight upset victory.