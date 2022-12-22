Who to start and sit in Week 16 fantasy football for Jaguars-Jets on TNF

Week 16 of the NFL season kicks off with the Jacksonville Jaguars heading on the road to face the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. The primetime matchup will feature a showdown between the top two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, as the Jaguars look to put together a three-game winning streak at the expense of the Jets, who hope to snap a three-game losing skid.

We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this Thursday night matchup.

Start

Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

The tight end position has been historically thin in fantasy football, but Engram has been playing like one of the best over the last few weeks. He’s coming off a solid 14.2 PPR fantasy performance versus a tough Cowboys defense last week, and in his last two games, he has seen 25 targets alone, solidifying his role in the offense. New York has been stingy against tight ends, but the weather conditions may play into his favor in case Trevor Lawrence targets him as a safety net.

Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets

Moore has begun to shrug off his slow start from the beginning of the season, seeing 17 targets over his last two games and finishing with 10 catches for 111 yards in the same time span. What is more encouraging is that Moore has managed to see a consistent share of targets even with Zach Wilson transitioning back into his starting role, which he will reprise once more on Thursday night. The matchup works well in Moore’s favor as well, as Jacksonville allows the eighth-most fantasy points (23.5) to opposing wideouts per game.

Sit

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

Wilson had a solid return under center last week after finishing with 19.38 fantasy points versus the Lions, but a bad interception limited what could have been a stronger performance. He’ll have another shot as the starter once more Thursday night, but conditions that include a 100 percent likelihood of heavy rainfall should give fantasy managers some cause for concern. New York could opt to win the time of possession battle and play it conservatively by leaning heavily into the run game, which in turn limits Wilson’s fantasy ceiling. Only desperate fantasy managers in deep leagues should consider starting Wilson this week.

Riley Patterson, K, Jacksonville Jaguars

With expected win speeds between 10 and 20 MPH, alongside heavy downpours with one to two inches of rain expected, the conditions are a far cry from favorable for kickers. Unless fantasy managers are truly desperate, they are better off opting for a kicker that is playing indoors for Week 16. Additionally, the Jets allow an average of just 2.0 field goals made per game to their opponents, so fantasy managers are better off leveraging a matchup with a higher volume of field goal attempts conceded.