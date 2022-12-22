Air Force vs. Baylor: How to watch, game time, live stream for Armed Forces Bowl

The Air Force Falcons and Baylor Bears meet up in the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Air Force (9-3, 5-3 Mountain West) was the class of the service academy this fall and closed up the regular season winning four games in a row. The Falcons ran the ball on 88.6% of offensive snaps this season, which is the most of any team in games against FBS opponents.

Baylor (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) faded down the stretch with three consecutive losses a year after winning the conference championship. The Bears ranked outside the top 50 in yards per play on both sides of the ball against FBS opponents when their regular season ended as they look to close out the year with a victory.

Air Force is 1-4 in program history in this bowl game, and Baylor won four of its last five bowl games.

2022 Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor

Date: Thursday, December 22

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.