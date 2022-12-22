Zay Jones start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets kick off the NFL’s Week 16 slate with a primetime matchup set for Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars are one of the best offenses in the league over the last few weeks and fantasy managers that are playing for championship hopes would be wise to start a number of their key offensive playmakers. Does Jacksonville’s wide receiver Zay Jones make sense as a viable starting option in Week 16?

Fantasy Football Analysis: WR Zay Jones

It’s not far-fetched to make the claim that Jones has been playing like a WR1 over the last few weeks. The Jaguars wideout now has back-to-back fantasy performances of 21.7 and 34.9 PPR points, and it’s coincided with Jacksonville’s passing attack which has been red-hot. In their last three games, the Jaguars rank seventh in passing (283.3 YPG) and second in passing touchdowns per game (2.7). It’s encouraging to see Jones play a prominent role in the offense’s resurgence, but he’ll be tested against a formidable Jets secondary.

New York gives up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts, and they boast the fourth-best pass defense in the NFL (193.9 YPG allowed).

The matchup is not favorable and the short turnaround for Thursday is not ideal, but fantasy managers can’t afford to bet against Jacksonville right now. The Jaguars are playing like one of the best teams in football over the last few weeks and suddenly they have something to play for down the stretch. With a potential playoff appearance in reach, look for Jacksonville to keep things rolling versus the Jets.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Fantasy managers that still find themselves in championship contention would be wise to align themselves with one of the high-octane offenses in the league. Despite the tough matchup, fire up Jones as a viable starter for Week 16 lineups.