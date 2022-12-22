Marvin Jones start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten hot at the right time. Wide receiver Marvin Jones has gotten the ball more and more since their passing game has improved. With a few more wins, the Jaguars will be in the playoffs. We take a look at his Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones

Through 13 games, Jones has 35 receptions for 424 yards and three touchdowns. He is coming off a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys where he caught two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown. Jones will not help you with receptions and yards as he’s just been catching 2-3 passes per game. He is beneficial if he can find himself in the end zone.

The Jets' defense has played well all year. Their offensive struggles have made them look bad at times as well. If they had a true No. 1 quarterback, we could be talking about them as a No. 1 seed in the AFC. They allow 193.9 passing yards per game which ranks fourth in the NFL. I expect a quiet game from Jones this week.

Start or sit in Week 16?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Jones should sit.