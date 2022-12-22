Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets have struggled lately. The main reason is surrounding the quarterback position. Quarterback Zach Wilson has been a big issue in New York, but the hope is that he improves through the rest of the season. It’s too early to tell, but he’s been a draft bust to this point. We take a look at his Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson hasn’t started every game this season as he started the year injured. He was benched after a bad Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. In eight games, Wilson has thrown for 1,596 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown. It hasn’t been a good year for him.

The Jaguars have gotten hot at the right time. They have a legitimate chance at making the playoffs after their early season struggles. Their defense has had some struggles against the pass. They’re allowing 252.6 passing yards per game which ranks 29th in the NFL. While it’s a good matchup for him, I doubt Wilson puts up big numbers.

Start or sit in Week 16?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, he should sit.