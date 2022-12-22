Michael Carter start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets have had recent struggles, but are still in a good position to get into the playoffs. Running back Michael Carter hasn’t had too big of a role with the Jets this season. We take a look at his Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Through 13 games, Carter has 108 carries for 390 yards and three touchdowns. He’s been the RB2 even after Breece Hall went down with a season-ending injury. Zonovan Knight has been getting much more touches and they seem to like the idea of the duo of him and Breece Hall in the future. Carter has been under 10 carries in four straight weeks.

The Jaguars have played great the past few weeks. They have played themselves into the playoff picture. Their defense has had some struggles this season. They're allowing 118.1 rushing yards per game which ranks 16th in the NFL. However, their run defense has been much better than their pass defense. I would expect them to stack the box and force New York to throw the ball.

Start or sit in Week 16?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Carter should sit.