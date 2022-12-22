Zonovan Knight start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are in a slump right now and need to turn things around if they want to get into the playoffs. Running back Zonovan Knight has stepped up in a big way with Breece Hall going down with a season-ending injury. The running back duo of Hall and Knight could be really good for a long time. We take a look at his Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jets RB Zonovan Knight

In four games, Knight has 59 carries for 253 yards and a touchdown. It was crazy to see him not play all year and immediately step up when given the opportunity. He also has 10 receptions for 68 yards. He’s versatile which has also been a big plus for the Jets. I expect him to continue to have a big role over the next few weeks.

The Jaguars have gotten hot at the right time. Their offense has been carrying them to this point as their defense has struggled a bit. They’re allowing 118.1 rushing yards per game which ranks 16th in the NFL. They've been better against the run than against the pass, however. Look for a big week from Knight.

Start or sit in Week 16?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Knight should start.