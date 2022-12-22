Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

It has been a rough past few weeks for the New York Jets. Wide receiver Elijah Moore has had an up-and-down season. He hasn’t been the receiver that everybody thought he’d be so far, however it hasn’t been his fault. We take a look at his Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Quarterback struggles have contributed to Moore’s disastrous season. Zach Wilson targeted Moore seven times last week, which was the most in games that he’s been the starting quarterback. In 13 games, Moore has 32 receptions for 402 yards and a touchdown. I would expect him to get more and more involved in the offense as the Jets make their push to get into the playoffs.

It has been a great past few weeks for the Jaguars. After early season struggles, they have put themselves in a good spot to get into the playoffs. They’re coming off a come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Jaguars' offense has been great. Their defense? Not so much. They’re allowing 252.6 passing yards per game which ranks 29th in the NFL. Look for Moore to have a big week against the Jaguars.

Start or sit in Week 16?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Moore should start.