Best lineup strategy for Wizards vs. Jazz NBA Showdown on Thursday

The NBA has two games on its Thursday night slate ahead of the holiday weekend, and the night wraps up with the Utah Jazz playing host to the Washington Wizards with tip set for 9 p.m. ET.

The Jazz come into this game as 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -250 on the moneyline. The Wizards are +210 while the point total is set at 230. Here’s a look at what we think are some ideal suggestions for your captain and flex plays, as well as who to fade in this DFS Showdown contest.

Captain’s Picks

Lauri Markkanen ($13,200) - Markkanen has been having a banner year in his first season with the Jazz, emerging as the team’s leading scorer with a career-high average of 22.8 ppg thus far. He’s averaging 39.7 DKFP throughout the season so far, and is coming off a big 51.75 DKFP performance in their win over the Pistons on Tuesday night as he tied his career high of 38 points. He went 9-13 from downtown in Detroit and should continue playing at an All-Star level, making him an easy captain’s choice.

Kyle Kuzma ($13,800) - Kuzma has been an incredibly consistent player this season from a fantasy standpoint, averaging 38.6 DKFP and 21.5 points per game throughout the campaign so far. His last two outings saw him put up 50.5 and 51.0 DKFP against the Lakers and Suns, respectively, as he looks to be playing at an elevated level. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable ahead of tonight’s game as well, which would put more of the scoring burden on Kuzma’s shoulders for the second straight game.

FLEX Plays

Bradley Beal ($8,600) - While Beal hasn’t been playing to his full potential consistently, he’s still turning in great numbers as he’s averaged 38.8 DKFP all season long. His most recent effort turned in 46.5 DKFP against the Suns as he put up 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists on the night. He was sidelined for several games with a hamstring injury and just made his return against the Lakers on Sunday, so he’s still finding his way back to full fitness. He’s 0-5 from three-point land since his return, but he’s still found a way to turn in solid outings.

Jordan Clarkson ($7,600) - Clarkson has stepped into a leadership role this year following the departure of what was essentially Utah’s entire starting lineup from last season. He’s gone from sixth man to a staple in the starting lineup, and he’s playing at a higher level that is seeing a career-high 20.1 points per game so far. He’s averaging 33.1 DKFP this season, and just put up 37.5 DKFP in their win over the Pistons on Tuesday night. While he’s not turning in 60-70 DKFP performances, he’s fairly consistent from week to week and can be trusted to bring in a good amount of fantasy points at a good price point.

Walker Kessler ($6,000) - With Kelly Olynyk (ankle) sidelined for a third straight game, the rookie is expected to get the start at center against the Wizards. He’s coming off back-to-back games that saw him turn in at least 25 DKFP, and has averaged 25.9 over his last six outings, which is a big step up from his season average of 19.2 DKFP. While his price will likely keep rising as he performs better, he still comes in at a fairly reasonable number for the production he’s turning in.

Fades

Will Barton ($4,400) - After a pair of 40+ DKFP games, Barton’s fantasy production has been on a decline, turning in one of his worst performances against the Suns with just 8.25 DKFP on the night. It was the second straight game that saw him score single-digit points from the floor along with grabbing just one rebound. He falls behind the likes of Deni Avdija and Beal on the depth chart and shouldn’t be counted on for decent fantasy numbers going forward.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($4,000) - Alexander-Walker saw some increased minutes during the absence of Mike Conley but with Conley’s recent return to the lineup, he’s played less than 20 minutes in each of his last three outings and hasn’t been able to move the fantasy needle much. Alexander-Walker scored a combined six points from the floor in his last two games, totaling 11 and 10 DKFP in each, respectively. He should be avoided in DFS lineups while both Conley and Clarkson are healthy as the starting backcourt.

Corey Kispert ($3,800) - Kispert had a run where he was putting up decent fantasy numbers, but his production has taken a nosedive as well as his playing time. He’s averaged 16.7 DKFP throughout the season, but has turned in 11 or less in his last three straight outings. Even when he was seeing over 30 minutes per game consistently, it didn’t often reflect in his stat line or his fantasy output.

The Outcome

While the Jazz have seen some ups and downs through the last few weeks, they’re still the better offensive team on paper when compared to Washington. The Wizards are fresh off a 10-game losing skid that they were able to snap on Tuesday night with a three-point win over the Suns, but they’re still 2-13 through their last 15 games as they find themselves in 12th place in the East. On top of that, they could be missing Porzingis again which will only hurt their offense further. Expect the Jazz to pull out a win at home where they’re 11-5 on the season.

Final score: Jazz 121, Wizards 110