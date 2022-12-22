Diamond Head Classic: Bracket, live stream, start times, TV schedule, channel, teams

If you’re looking for some college hoops over a busy holiday weekend of sports, the Diamond Head Classic has you covered with games starting on Thursday afternoon from Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. The Washington State Cougars are the only power conference team in the field, but it doesn’t feature any programs currently ranked inside the top 25. However, if you need some Rick Pitino as a part of your Christmas, this is the tournament for you.

This is a single-elimination tournament, and losing teams will continue to play each other via consolation brackets for third-to-eighth place. It begins on Thursday, December 22, and runs through Sunday, December 25, with an off-day for Christmas Eve on December 24. Here’s all the information you need on how to watch:

How to watch

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Live online stream: WatchESPN

Bracket, schedule, results

Quarterfinals: Thursday, December 22

Game 1: Iona vs. SMU, 4:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Seattle vs. Utah State, 6:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: George Washington vs. Washington State, 10:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Pepperdine vs. Hawai’i, 12:00 a.m. ET

Semifinals: Friday, December 23

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 10:00 p.m. or 12:00 a.m. ET

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 10:00 p.m. or 12:00 a.m. ET

Finals: Sunday, December 25

Game 9: (Seventh Place): Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 2:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. ET

Game 10: (Fifth Place): Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 2:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. ET

Game 11: (Third Place): Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 12: (Championship): Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET

All times ET

If you aren’t around a TV to watch a game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.