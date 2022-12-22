Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, December 22

While there are just two games on the Thursday night slate for the NBA, there are still plenty of bets to pick from when looking at the list of player props. The night gets started with the Spurs vs. Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET while the Wizards and Jazz are set to tip at 9 p.m. Here’s a look at a few of our favorite player prop bets with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CJ McCollum over 24.5 points vs. Spurs (-125)

McCollum will bear the majority of the scoring duties for the Pelicans tonight, with both Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) and Brandon Ingram (toe) sidelined for the game against the Spurs. He’s hit over 25 points in four of his last five games and despite the Pelicans riding a four-game losing streak, McCollum should be all but guaranteed to finish as his team’s leading scorer tonight with the other top two scorers ruled out.

Jordan Clarkson over 2.5 3-pointers made vs. Wizards (+105)

Clarkson has been in fantastic form from downtown lately, hitting at least three triples in his last four consecutive games. He put up seven in their overtime win against the Pelicans last week, and dropped three in each of this three games since then. The Jazz have one of the best perimeter offenses in the league, putting up an average of 14.8 triples per game as a team this season. Conversely, the Wizards have allowed an average of 12.1 threes this season, so expect Clarkson to be able to drain at least three of those for his fifth straight game.

Jonas Valanciunas over 10.5 rebounds vs. Spurs (-130)

This one seems like a no-brainer, especially with Williamson out of the lineup for tonight’s game against the Spurs. Valanciunas grabbed a season-high 18 on the glass against the Bucks, out-rebounding Williamson by double digits on the night. With Williamson out, it’s almost guaranteed that Valanciunas will see another big performance against a team that has allowed an average of 52.1 rebounds per game to their opponents this season.