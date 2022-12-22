Should you play Gardner Minshew in fantasy football?

Week 16 of the NFL season could see fantasy football lineups missing a reliable player under center. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury from a hard landing he took in last week’s game. He is questionable to play this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, and if he does miss the game, backup Gardner Minshew figures to take over the reins of the offense.

Update — It’s looking like Minshew will start over Hurts this week, per coach Nick Siriani.

Should I play Gardner Minshew in fantasy football?

Minshew Mania caught fire in the 2020 season when the mustached Minshew was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. That meteoric rise to fame was short-lived, as he has been unable to capitalize on it and earn a starting job with a team. The now 26-year-old joined Philadelphia last season, but Hurts has all but cemented himself as the team’s quarterback of the future in that span. Minshew has only played in seven games with the team and has thrown for 473 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

If Minshew starts on Saturday, he will take on a Dallas defense that is allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. He does have a better supporting cast than in years past, with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders and Dallas Goedert all expected to play.

Week 16 likely sees the semifinals being contested in fantasy football playoffs. Whether you are in the running for a title or if you are avoiding a brutal last-place punishment, Minshew is a risky play. I think he doesn’t present enough upside to start, and you would only turn to him if you needed a weekly streamer due to previously having Hurts, Kyler Murray or Lamar Jackson. Otherwise, there is likely a better option out there.