Trevor Lawrence injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the New York Jets for Week 16’s Thursday Night Football game. The weather is expected to be about as dreary as you can get with rain and cold temperatures. The Jaguars are riding a big two-game win streak heading into this game but could be playing without their starting quarterback. Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable with a toe injury.

He didn’t practice on Monday, but was able to log limited sessions on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Lawrence is expected to play on Thursday night.

Fantasy football implications

Lawrence has played arguably the best football in his short career over the last two weeks. He has thrown for at least 318 yards with three touchdowns in games against the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys. He has played himself into fantasy relevance relying on Travis Etienne, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram. The expected weather report doesn’t look great on Thursday night, but if he is active, you can still start Lawrence in your fantasy football lineups. If he is ruled inactive, look elsewhere and don’t try to sub in C.J. Beathard.