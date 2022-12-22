 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Jaguars still make the playoffs going into Week 16?

We go over Jaguars chances to make the postseason going into their Week 16 game against the Jets.

By David Fucillo
Roy Robertson-Harris #95 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates with Rayshawn Jenkins #2 after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in overtime at TIAA Bank Field on December 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to face the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football to open Week 16 with plenty of playoff implications at stake. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and the Jaguars are a 1.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jaguars will face a Jets team starting Zach Wilson over an injured Mike White.

Jaguars playoff chances

Record: 6-8
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +125, No -150; +125 to win AFC South
Remaining opponents: Week 16 @ Jets, Week 17 @ Texans, Week 18 vs. Titans

The Jaguars are currently in second place in the AFC South, a game back of the Titans. They are in tenth place in the wild card race, two games back of the Chargers and Dolphins for the final two wild card berths. Jacksonville is more likely to win the AFC South than claim a wild card berth given their schedule and how many teams are ahead of them in the wild card race. If the Jaguars keep winning, the AFC South title will come down to their Week 18 game against the Titans, and more than likely the loser goes home while the winner claims the division title.

Current playoff standings

AFC South

1. Titans, 7-7
2. Jaguars, 6-8
3. Colts, 4-9-1
4. Texans, 1-12-1

Wild card

5. Ravens, 9-5
6. Chargers, 8-6
7. Dolphins, 8-6

8. Patriots, 7-7
9. Jets, 7-7
10. Jaguars, 6-8
11. Raiders, 6-8
12. Browns, 6-8
13. Steelers, 6-8

