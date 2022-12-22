Can Jets still make the playoffs going into Week 16?

The New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars face off on Thursday Night Football to open Week 16. The Jets host the game at MetLife Stadium with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Jets are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and this is a must-win game for both teams if they want to claim one of the remaining playoff spots.

Jets playoff chances

Record: 7-7

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +400, No -550

Remaining opponents: Week 16 vs. Jaguars, Week 17 @ Seahawks, Week 18 @ Dolphins

The Jets can no longer win the AFC East title, but the wild card remains a possibility. However, there are some hurdles in front of them. The Jets are tied with the Patriots in the standings, but New England has the tiebreaker edge thanks to their head-to-head sweep. The Jets currently have an edge on Miami if they finish in a tie, but they still have to face off one more time in Week 18.

This could prove to be a game the Jets can lose and still make the playoffs, but two elimination scenarios exist heading into the game. If the Jets lose, they can be eliminated from playoff contention if the Chargers beat the Broncos, the Dolphins beat the Packers, the Patriots beat the Bengals, and either the Ravens beat or tie the Falcons or the Browns beat or tie the Saints. It’s a lot of requirements, but all are very possible.

Current playoff standings

Wild card

5. Ravens, 9-5

6. Chargers, 8-6

7. Dolphins, 8-6

8. Patriots, 7-7

9. Jets, 7-7

10. Jaguars, 6-8

11. Raiders, 6-8

12. Browns, 6-8

13. Steelers, 6-8