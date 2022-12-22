Why is Zion Williamson not playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the San Antonio Spurs as part of just two games on Thursday’s NBA slate. New Orleans has been off to a great start this season, building on its playoff appearance from a season ago. One person leading that charge is Zion Williamson, who has returned after missing all of last year with a foot injury. However, he won’t be playing against the Spurs Thursday night.

Williamson entered health and safety protocols Wednesday, which rules him out for Thursday’s game even if he returns a negative test ahead of the contest. We don’t know for sure if Williamson tested positive for COVID-19 or is a close contact but he’ll have to record at least two negative tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to return to play.

With Williamson out, look for Naji Marshall and Jaxson Hayes to possibly take on bigger roles in Thursday’s game.