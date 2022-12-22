Report: Trae Young could request trade if Hawks don’t make significant playoff noise

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young could be the next superstar to request a trade if the team doesn’t make significant playoff noise, according to Chris Haynes. Young did sign an extension with the Hawks and is under contract through the 2026-27 season but does have an early termination option which would happen at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Hawks currently sit at .500, good for eighth in the East. Atlanta made a surprise run to the Eastern conference finals in 2020-21 but have failed to recapture that magic in the coming seasons. Atlanta finished as the ninth seed last season, but beat the Hornets and Cavaliers in the play-in tournament before losing to the Heat in five games in the first round of the playoffs. The Hawks are only 6.5 games from first place in the East, so there’s plenty of time to change things.

Atlanta recently underwent a shakeup in management, with former GM Travis Schlenk moving into a senior advisory role. The Hawks have tried to find a trade involving John Collins and even made a big move over the offseason for Dejounte Murray, which was a player Young reportedly pushed for. We’ll see if Atlanta can do anything in the trade market, as there will be some interest for Collins.

The other change the Hawks could make is moving on from head coach Nate McMillan, who had some clashes with Young earlier this season. There’s still some time for this to come together but Young eventually won’t be satisfied with first-round exits.

The point guard would generate tremendous interest around the league, and nearly every team would be involved in discussions for him if a trade demand came through. Given his contract situation, the Hawks might be willing to hold out and work things through with Young depending on when a trade demand would come if it did at all.