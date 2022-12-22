NBA trade rumors: What should the Warriors do with James Wiseman?

The Golden State Warriors are having to navigate a difficult stretch of the season with Stephen Curry out, putting their pursuit of repeating as champions in jeopardy. The Warriors have been abysmal on the road this season even with Curry in the lineup, and now their stellar home record will be tested without their superstar.

The thinking is Golden State will have to make some sort of move by the trade deadline regardless of Curry’s timeline for returning. The team lost key rotation players in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. from last year’s team, and young guys Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga haven’t quite stepped up yet. The big question now is what the Warriors do with James Wiseman.

Wiseman has rotated between the main franchise and G-League, which is not ideal for the former No. 2 overall pick. The big man has battled injuries but appears to healthy now. He had a breakout game Wednesday against the Nets with 30 points but Golden State also lost by 30. Is there enough upside with Wiseman to keep him around, or is he now a trade chip the Warriors can use to land an immediate contributor?

Golden State can deal its 2023 draft pick because it made a selection in the first round last year. That pick might be a high teens depending on how the Warriors finish the season. Does a player like John Collins, who the Hawks have tried to deal, fit Golden State’s system better than Wiseman? Bojan Bogdanovic would be the ideal addition but the Pistons would want more than just Wiseman since he crowds their already young frontcourt more.

An update on Curry’s timeline will be coming soon. If the point guard is coming back quicker than expected, the Warriors might be able to withstand his absence and hold onto Wiseman. If he’s not progressing as expected, Golden State could be forced to deal its young center for immediate help.