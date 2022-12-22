Gal Gadot’s rumored return to the Fast franchise might prove family is stronger than death

If there is anything that we’ve learned from the Fast and Furious franchise is that death is apparently not the end, and cars aren’t bound to any limitations of their hardware.

Potential Spoilers Ahead

In keeping with the franchise's theme of returns, The Direct reports that Gal Gadot will be reprising her role as Gisele in Fast X, due out on May 19, 2023. There’s only one issue; Gisele’s character supposedly died in 2013’s Fast and Furious 6. If you’ve been keeping up with all the franchise installments, you know death is not absolute. Letty Oritz (Michelle Rodriguez) dies in Fast and Furious 4 but comes back in the next film. Han Lue (Sung Kang) returned to 2021’s F9 after a fiery death in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

If Han is back, it makes sense for Gisele to come back. Family is stronger than death. Considering there was once a Dodge Charger towing around a bank vault through the streets of Rio De Janeiro – nothing is farfetched.