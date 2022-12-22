Zay Jones with one reception late in the 4th quarter in Week 16 vs. Jets

Update: Jones now has four targets, but has only caught one for 14 yards with 5 minutes left in the game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars lead the New York Jets 13-3 early in the third quarter, but wide receiver Zay Jones has yet to have a target in the all important fantasy football playoffs. The Jaguars are getting it done on the ground so far as they gave Travis Etienne 20 touches in the first half, while Evan Engram has been the main receiver.

Jones is out there, but the wind and rain has limited the passing game so far. He is coming off a three touchdown game, but this hasn’t been his night.