When was the last time Bengals clinched an NFL playoff berth

The Bengals punched their ticket to the 2023 NFL Playoffs. We break down the last time they were in the playoffs and their overall history.

By TeddyRicketson
Cincinnati Bengals players celebrates in the end zone after a turnover against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched a playoff berth on Thursday thanks to the New York Jets losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars to open Week 16. The Bengals were going to punch their ticket to the 2023 NFL Playoffs eventually, and so this was a bit more of a formality. The Bengals travel to face the New England Patriots this week and look to move a step closer to winning the AFC South title.

This is the second straight season the Bengals have earned a playoff berth. They advanced to the Super Bowl last year, losing 13-8 to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. They won the division with a 10-7 record and won a home playoff game over the Raiders, and then back-to-back road games over the Titans and Chiefs before losing to the Rams.

This is the 16th time the Bengals have earned a playoff berth. Prior to last year’s Super Bowl, they had not advanced out of the Wild Card round since 1990 when they beat the Oilers in the Wild Card round and then lost to the Raiders in the Division round. Last year and the 1988 season are the two times the team has reached the Super Bowl.

