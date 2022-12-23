Houston vs. Louisiana: How to watch, game time, live stream for Independence Bowl

The Houston Cougars and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns meet up in the Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Houston (7-5, 5-3 AAC) is in a bowl game for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons after finishing a game short of being tied for the second spot in the AAC standings. Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune put up big numbers, completing 67.4% of passes for 3,845 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 491 yards with five more scores on the ground.

Louisiana (6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt) won double-digit games in three consecutive seasons under current Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier, but the Ragin’ Cajuns needed a win in the regular season finale to reach a bowl game in Year 1 of the Michael Desormeaux era. Ben Wooldridge took over as the starting quarterback before tearing his ACL, and Chandler Fields returned to the lineup after opening the year as QB1.

Louisiana has won three consecutive bowl games, and Dana Holgorsen’s teams are 3-6 in bowl games.

2022 Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana

Date: Friday, December 23

Start time: 3 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.