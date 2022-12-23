Wake Forest vs. Missouri: How to watch, game time, live stream for Gasparilla Bowl

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Missouri Tigers meet up in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Wake Forest (7-5, 3-5 ACC) started the regular season with a 6-1 record and cracked the top 10 in the rankings before losing losing our of its final five games down the stretch. The Demon Deacons allowed at least 30 points in each of those contests, but Sam Hartman completed 63% of his passes for 3,421 yards with 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Missouri (6-6, 3-5 SEC) needed a victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the regular season finale, and the Tigers got it done. They qualified for a bowl game in each of Eli Drinkwitz’s first three seasons, and Brady Cook completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,509 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven touchdowns this season.

Missouri lost three consecutive bowl games, while Wake Forest had lost two straight before winning last year’s Gator Bowl against the late-entry Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

2022 Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Date: Friday, December 23

Start time: 6:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.