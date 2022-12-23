Wake Forest vs. Missouri picks and best bets for Gasparilla Bowl

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Missouri Tigers will meet at 6:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, December 23 to face off in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The Deacs ended their season 7-5 overall and 3-5 in the ACC. They won their first three games before falling to Clemson in overtime and lost four of their last five ACC matchups. Sam Hartman returned at quarterback this season after an early health scare, passing for over 3,400 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Missouri had a very interesting season, finishing 6-6 with a win over Arkansas to become bowl eligible and 3-5 in the SEC. The Tigers gave Georgia a real scare, kept Florida, Auburn, and Kentucky within one score, and beat South Carolina. Mizzou’s defense finished the season at No. 25 in the SP+ rankings.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wake Forest -2.5

Total: 58

Moneyline: Wake Forest -140, Missouri +120

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Gasparilla Bowl

Wake Forest



WR Jahmal Banks (injured)

CB Gavin Holmes (transfer portal)

CB JJ Roberts (transfer portal)

RB Christian Turner (transfer portal)

Missouri

RB Michael Cox (Injury)

DE D.J. Coleman (Opt-out)

CB LJ Hewitt (Transfer portal)

CB DJ Jackson (Transfer portal)

WR Dominic Lovett (Transfer portal)

LB Zach Lovett (Transfer portal)

S Martez Manuel (Opt-out)

DE Isaiah McGuire (Opt-out)

OG EJ Ndoma-Ogar (Injury)

Weather

55 degrees, Clear, 13 MPH wind

The Pick: Missouri +2.5

This Missouri team just has something about it that’s hard to pin down, but this is a good matchup for them. They’re a lot better than their 6-6 finish would suggest, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, and with Wake Forest falling apart in the final month of their season I think that the Tigers have this one locked.