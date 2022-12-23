How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for December 23 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing on Fox. With this being Christmas weekend, tonight’s episode of Smackdown was taped following last Friday’s episode from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Beware of spoilers.

This is the penultimate episode of Smackdown for the year 2022 and we got a major announcement for next week’s show in Tampa. As for tonight, there will be plenty of holiday-themed action.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, December 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned during last week’s show and announced that on the January 30 episode from Smackdown, it would be him teaming with Sami Zayn to take on Kevin Owens and a partner of Owen’s choosing. Before the show went off the air, John Cena appeared on screen and revealed that he would be the one to team with KO to face Reigns/Zayn. We knew already knew that Cena would be appearing on that show and now we have a certified reason for it. We’ll see what the Bloodline has to say ahead of that epic tag team encounter next week.

A new No. 1 contender for the Smackdown Women’s Championship tonight as Raquel Rodriguez, Tegan Nox, Liv Morgan, Emma, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li will all compete in a gauntlet match. Rodriguez has notoriously been the victim of numerous beatdowns by Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for several weeks, so we’ll see how she does. Meanwhile, Li was revealed as the mystery person who cost Morgan/Nox the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship last week, so that will be something to keep note of in this match.

Also on the show, the Usos will defend the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Hit Row. The challengers won a triple-threat No. 1 contender’s match last week, even with Top Dolla’s now infamous diving botch. We’ll also get a Miracle on 34th Street Fight as Braun Strowman teams up with Ricochet to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.