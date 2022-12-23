Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, December 23

We’ve got an absolutely loaded NBA slate Friday with 14 games on the docket. That might make it hard for bettors to hone in on player props. Here’s a few props we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic over 46.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Rockets (-105)

There was previously a worry about blowout potential with this type of matchup but the Mavericks have been quite sluggish this season. Doncic should play heavy minutes once again and fill up the stat sheet against Houston. Take him to hit the over on this number after two subpar showings agains the Timberwolves recently.

Jalen Brunson over 6.5 assists vs. Bulls (+105)

This one is a bit tricky, because Brunson has actually gone under this line in eight of his last 12 games. However, he did go over this mark once in two games against the Bulls recently with his under coming at six assists. Brunson likely comes close to this number again Friday and at plus money, the over offers a better payout than the under.

Mikal Bridges over 18.5 points vs. Grizzlies (+100)

Devin Booker is out, which means Bridges should take on a bigger role in this offense. In the four games Booker missed recently, Bridges went over this line twice and finished with 18 points in one under. Back the rising forward to hit the over here, which he should do if he finds a way to break out of a minor shooting slump.